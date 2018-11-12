Lions' Matt Prater: Converts 50-yarder in Windy City

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt as well as his only PAT during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears.

The slumping Lions offense fell prey to a vicious Bears defense, and Prater's production once again suffered as a result. However, fantasy owners can at least be thankful that the kicker's one chance at a field goal came from 50 yards out, a distance Prater has now made two of four from this season. Detroit should have an easier time offensively in Week 11 when the Lions host an overrated Panthers defense allowing 25.8 points per game, the 10th-most leaguewide.