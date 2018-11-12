Lions' Matt Prater: Converts 50-yarder in Windy City
Prater converted his only field-goal attempt as well as his only PAT during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears.
The slumping Lions offense fell prey to a vicious Bears defense, and Prater's production once again suffered as a result. However, fantasy owners can at least be thankful that the kicker's one chance at a field goal came from 50 yards out, a distance Prater has now made two of four from this season. Detroit should have an easier time offensively in Week 11 when the Lions host an overrated Panthers defense allowing 25.8 points per game, the 10th-most leaguewide.
More News
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Drills three field goals in divisional loss•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Zero field-goal chances against Seahawks•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Nails game-sealing FG from 50 yards•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Only two FG attempts against Packers•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Low usage against Cowboys•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Nails four field goals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...