Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and two of three PATs during Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Vikings.

Prater got one chance at a field goal from 54 yards out and he made the most of it. However, the veteran missed wide left on one of his PATs and Detroit subsequently felt the need to go for two on a pair of ensuing extra-point attempts, costing Prater's output even further. While Prater will now finish his age-36 campaign with a six-year low in field-goal conversions (21) and one of the lowest conversion rates (74 percent) of his career, fantasy managers should keep in mind that all seven of his misses came on kicks from at least 40 yards and four of those came from beyond 50. As he also remains one of the most consistent PAT kickers league-wide, Prater has a great chance to continue on as a solid fantasy option depending on the team with which the impending free agent chooses to sign with this offseason.