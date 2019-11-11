Lions' Matt Prater: Converts another 50-yarder

Prater made both of his field-goal attempts as well as his only PAT during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.

Another 50-yard field goal salvaged Prater's fantasy output on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) was surprisingly not able to play. However, the general ineptitude of replacement starter Jeff Driskel could continue to limit the Lions' scoring chances, so it may be wise to avoid Prater in Week 11 on the road against the Cowboys, should Stafford again be ruled out.