Lions' Matt Prater: Converts another 50-yarder
Prater made both of his field-goal attempts as well as his only PAT during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.
Another 50-yard field goal salvaged Prater's fantasy output on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) was surprisingly not able to play. However, the general ineptitude of replacement starter Jeff Driskel could continue to limit the Lions' scoring chances, so it may be wise to avoid Prater in Week 11 on the road against the Cowboys, should Stafford again be ruled out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...