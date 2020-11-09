Prater made two of three field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Prater badly missed his opening FGA from 46 yards wide left but later redeemed himself with kicks from 23 and 45 yards. The veteran has now converted multiple field goals in five of eight games with 12 total attempts coming from beyond 40 yards. While the Lions offense could struggle if Matthew Stafford (concussion) is forced to miss time, a Week 10 matchup with a middling Washington team is not something to run away from