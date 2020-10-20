Prater made two of three field-goal attempts and four of four PATs during Sunday's 34-16 victory over the Jaguars.

Prater missed wide left from 57 yards out but connected from 31 and 41 yards. While the veteran has been somewhat frustrating to own this season due to near goose eggs in Weeks 2 and 4, Prater has the green light to attempt kicks from 50 yards out on a weekly basis and he is usually productive when he gets the opportunities. In a Lions offense that is close to fully healthy, Prater could have a big day against a Falcons defense that has given up the fifth-most points per game (30.7) in 2020.