Lions' Matt Prater: Dealing with illness

Prater is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers due to an illness, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Prater took every rep during the Lions' first two practices of the week before the ailment limited his activity in Friday's session, prompting Detroit to give him a designation for the regular-season finale. Unless the Lions add another kicker to the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's deadline for Week 17 transactions, Prater probably won't be at any real risk of sitting out against Green Bay.

