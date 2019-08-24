Lions' Matt Prater: Drills 61-yard kick

Prater converted two of two field-goal attempts and his only PAT during Friday's preseason loss to the Bills.

Prater boomed a 61-yard kick with time expiring in the second quarter, a kick from a length that hasn't been seen in preseason history since 1999. Few kickers around the league have the trust to take attempts from such a distance.

