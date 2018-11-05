Lions' Matt Prater: Drills three field goals in divisional loss
Prater converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
The Lions offense was even less effective than it was last week against Seattle, especially in the red zone. However, Minnesota's ability to keep Detroit from reaching the painted area ultimately gave Prater a trio of field-goal opportunities, and the veteran rang true on all of his attempts for the sixth time in eight games. While Prater remains one of the most reliable veteran kickers in the game, it might be wise to find another fantasy option in Week 10 when his team travels to the Windy City for an outdoors matchup against a stout Bears defense.
