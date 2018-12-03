Lions' Matt Prater: Drills trio of field goals
Prater converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone PAT during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.
The Lions' inability to convert in the red zone gave Prater a number of opportunities to rack up points, and the veteran responded with his fourth performance with at least three successful field goals. Now 23-for-26 on FGAs in 2018, Prater will proceed into Week 14 as a quality fantasy option in most formats.
