Lions' Matt Prater: Earning pay raise

Prater converted all five of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.

Fresh off signing a three-year, $11.4 million extension earlier in the week, Prater was the Lions' only source of scoring on a night his team had significant struggles in the red zone. His day could have been even more productive, too, if not for coach Jim Caldwell's questionable decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal at a crucial juncture in the second half. As one of only two kickers on the season to have attempted seven field goals from 50 yards or longer, Prater will proceed into a Week 9 matchup with the Packers as one of the higher-upside legs in the land.