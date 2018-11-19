Lions' Matt Prater: Finds more success from long range

Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.

Prater's day could've been even bigger had a delay of game penalty not forced the Lions to punt after the team initially lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt. Prater was otherwise perfect from 32- and 54-yards out. Look for the veteran to again be one of the most trusted kickers in the league in Week 12 against the Bears.