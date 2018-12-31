Lions' Matt Prater: Flaunts passing ability
Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and lone PAT during Sunday's victory over Green Bay. He also completed his only pass attempt for an eight-yard touchdown.
The record holder for the NFL's longest field goal showed his athleticism isn't contained to his kicking abilities, as Prater dropped a perfect touchdown in the back of the end zone to tight end Levine Toilolo on a faked field goal in the second quarter. Also perfect on his kicking opportunities, Prater had quite the day in the Lions' 2018 season finale. He'll now close the season having made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts -- including a perfect 20-for-20 from inside 40 yards -- as well as all 27 of his PATs. Prater remains under contract with Detroit for another two seasons.
More News
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect against Vikings•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Misses fourth-quarter field goal•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Makes 47-yarder in Arizona•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Drills trio of field goals•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: One field-goal attempt vs. Bears•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Finds more success from long range•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...