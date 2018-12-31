Lions' Matt Prater: Flaunts passing ability

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and lone PAT during Sunday's victory over Green Bay. He also completed his only pass attempt for an eight-yard touchdown.

The record holder for the NFL's longest field goal showed his athleticism isn't contained to his kicking abilities, as Prater dropped a perfect touchdown in the back of the end zone to tight end Levine Toilolo on a faked field goal in the second quarter. Also perfect on his kicking opportunities, Prater had quite the day in the Lions' 2018 season finale. He'll now close the season having made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts -- including a perfect 20-for-20 from inside 40 yards -- as well as all 27 of his PATs. Prater remains under contract with Detroit for another two seasons.