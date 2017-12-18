Lions' Matt Prater: Flawless against Bears

Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.

Prater's two field goals put his team on top early and it was a lead the Lions wouldn't relinquish before the final whistle. The Central Florida product hasn't missed a single attempt from any range since his uncharacteristically poor performance against the Ravens in Week 13 and remains an upper-tier fantasy kicker for Detroit's Week 16 matchup with Cincinnati.