Lions' Matt Prater: Flawless against Cleveland
Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and all five PATs during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.
The Lions were effective both running and passing the ball Sunday, which led to increased success in the red zone. Prater thus wasn't called on much, but still salvaged his fantasy output with a flawless performance on his PATs -- an area in which Prater hasn't missed this season. The Central Florida product is now averaging 2.4 field-goal attempts and 2.6 PATs per game entering a Week 11 matchup against the Bears.
