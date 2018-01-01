Lions' Matt Prater: Flawless in finale

Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay.

Prater was flawless Sunday while capping off another strong season in Motown. He now finishes the campaign having connected on 30 of 35 field-goal attempts and 40 of his 41 PATs. Four of his five field-goal miscues came on attempts from beyond 50 yards, while his seven makes from that range were second-most in the league. Under contract with the Lions for another three years thanks to the extension he signed mid-season, Prater will return in 2018 as a fantasy-worthy option at the kicker position once again.