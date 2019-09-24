Lions' Matt Prater: Has kick blocked

Prater made two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Eagles.

Prater converted from 25 and 33 yards on his two makes, which both came during the second quarter. Although he later had a 46-yarder blocked with under two minutes remaining in the game, Detroit's defense stood tall to preserve the Lions' victory. Through three games, Prater sports 19 points, but has now missed three kicks in his last two outings.