Lions' Matt Prater: Hits 46-yarder in Tampa

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and all three of his PATs during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.

There's a chance Prater could've seen an extra field-goal attempt or two, but quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed two interceptions in Tampa Bay territory during the second quarter. Regardless, Prater did all he could to bounce back from an uncharacteristically inaccurate outing last week in Baltimore. He'll now square off against the Bears in Week 15, a team Prater has converted exactly two field goals against in three meetings dating back to the start of the 2016 season.