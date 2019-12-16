Play

Lions' Matt Prater: Hits all three kicks

Prater made a 44-yard kick and two extra points in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Prater has now hit 27 straight extra points, and he's connected on 23 of 28 field goals (82 percent). He continues to be excellent from deep as well, making six of seven field goals from beyond 50 yards. Prater could hit some deep bombs in Week 16 at Denver's high altitude.

