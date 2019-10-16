Lions' Matt Prater: Huge night in Green Bay
Prater converted all five field-goal attempts and his only PAT during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.
While the Lions presumably wish they didn't have to settle for five field goals in a game that was ultimately decided by a single point, Prater was absolute money in this one. Two of the field goals he drilled were from beyond 50 yards and he had another from beyond 40. Detroit could need Prater's excellence to shine through again in Week 7 should the offense be unable to improve its red-zone efficiency against a tough Vikings defense.
