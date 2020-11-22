Prater missed his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina.

The Lions had severe struggles moving the ball while quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a thumb injury. Prater subsequently received a single field-goal attempt from 51 yards out, which he missed wide left. Having previously attempted at least three field goals in six of nine games in 2020, there seems to a solid chance Prater and the Lions rebound in Week 12 against a Texans defense that is allowing the fourth-most total points per game (28.0) in 2020.

