Lions' Matt Prater: Limited opportunities against Vikings

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt as well as all three PATs during Sunday's 42-30 loss to Minnesota.

After a huge performance Monday night in Green Bay, Prater didn't have nearly as many opportunities to kick fields against a Vikings team that wasn't as stout in the red zone as the Packers were. It didn't help that Prater had a 50-plus yard attempt taken away from him at one point after a successful Vikings challenge and a subsequent Lions false start penalty knocked Detroit out of field-goal range. Given his upside as a fantasy option, Prater should be worth another roll of the dice when the Lions take on a weak Giants defense in Week 8.