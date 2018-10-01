Lions' Matt Prater: Low usage against Cowboys

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and three PATs during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

The Lions had trouble consistently getting into field-goal range against a Cowboys defense that entered the game sitting top-10 in most statistical categories. Prater, and his fantasy output, subsequently fell victim to low usage. However, Prater is still averaging 2.5 field-attempts on the season, so look for the kicker to bounce back in a Week 5 matchup against the Packers in what could be a high-scoring affair -- which will notably be played within the indoor confines of Detroit's Ford Field.