Lions' Matt Prater: Makes 47-yarder in Arizona
Prater made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.
The Lions easily won the defensive battle Sunday, but only marginally won the offensive battle while playing in an offense devoid of difference makers outside of receiver Kenny Golladay. In fact, Detroit's pick-six late in the third quarter was the only reason the Lions won by two scores. These struggles only allowed Prater one chance at a field goal, and it could be hard for the offense to afford the kicker more tries in a tougher matchup in Week 15 against the second-ranked Bills defense.
