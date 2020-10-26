Prater converted three of four field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Prater practically won this game for Detroit, first capping off one of the Lions' only successful drives in the first half with a 50-yard field goal as the second quarter expired. Prater then made another from 51 yards out in the third, uncharacteristically missed a go-ahead FGA from 46 in the fourth, then later redeemed himself with a successful 49-yard go-ahead field goal as well as the walk-off PAT that happened to be from 48 yards out due to penalties. Prater has now attempted at least four field goals in three of six games in 2020 and he will remain amongst the highest-upside fantasy options when the Lions take on the Colts in Week 8.