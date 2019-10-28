Lions' Matt Prater: Makes one of two from 50-plus
Prater converted one of two field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.
Both of his field-goal attempts came from beyond 50 yards and Prater only managed to knock one of them through the uprights. Considering that was only his second miss of the season and he's been perfect from within 40 yards, Prater remains a considerable fantasy play in Week 9 against a Raiders defense that's giving up the fifth-most points per game (27.4) in 2019.
