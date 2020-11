Prater missed his only field-goal attempt but made three of three PATs during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Missing his only attempt from 48 yards out, Prater's fantasy performance otherwise suffered from an unlucky combination of Detriot's red-zone success and a number of Matthew Stafford's drive-killing mistakes. The veteran should get back on track in Week 9 against a Vikings defense that has allowed the third-most points per game (32.0) in 2020.