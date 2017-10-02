Lions' Matt Prater: Misses first field goal of season
Prater converted two of three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Prater finally missed a field goal in 2017, though it admittedly came from a distant 59 yards out -- which, despite the fact it was unsuccessful, still shows the Lions' willingness to deploy their high-powered kicker from long range. Other teams around the league don't have that same level of trust in their kickers, which helps make Prater one of the highest-upside legs in fantasy. The two-time Pro Bowler is now up to eight field goals through four weeks and will look to keep his solid season going in Week 5 when the Lions host the Panthers.
