Lions' Matt Prater: Misses fourth-quarter field goal

Prater missed his only field-goal attempt but made his only PAT during Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Prater made a critical miscue on a missed 48-yard field goal attempt that would've given the Lions the lead in the final frame -- which marked the veteran's first missed field goal in the fourth quarter over the past three seasons. Given the Lions' massive offensive struggles in the absence of Marvin Jones (knee), Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Golden Tate (traded), it isn't wise to bet on Prater getting many opportunities to rebound during Detroit's tough Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.