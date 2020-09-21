Prater missed his only field-goal attempt but converted three of three PATs during Sunday's 42-21 loss to Green Bay.

Detroit has struggled to move the ball in the absence of two key playmakers, receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). Combined with the Lions' ability to find the end zone when they were able to get into scoring position Sunday, Prater ultimately wound up with a single field-goal attempt from 57 yards out, which he missed wide right. If Golladay and Vaitai are able to return in Week 3 - which seems possible - Prater could be in for a bounce-back performance against a Cardinals team that has pushed the tempo (79.5 offensive snaps per game) through two weeks into the 2020 campaign.