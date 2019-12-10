Lions' Matt Prater: Misses only attempt from 45 yards out
Prater missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only PAT during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota.
Prater sailed his one and only attempt from 45 yards wide right and he wasn't afforded a second field-goal chance at any point in the second half. Newly-installed quarterback David Blough simply had a much tougher time moving the ball this week against the Vikings compared to last week against the Bears. There's at least a chance for a nice rebound in Week 15 if Blough can move the ball against Tampa Bay's second-to-last ranked secondary.
