Lions' Matt Prater: Misses twice in Baltimore

Prater missed his only field-goal attempt while converting just two of three PATs during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

Prater reportedly battled a sickness in the days leading up to the game, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, but it isn't clear if that had any impact on his performance -- which was easily Prater's worst of the year. In fact, he was previously perfect from within 50 yards and hadn't missed a single PAT all season. It didn't help that the Lions struggled to move the ball, affording Prater minimal chances to redeem himself. While this poor performance doesn't instill much confidence in fantasy owners with the fantasy playoffs in tow, Prater remains the strong-legged marksman he was prior to Week 13 and should continue to be started with confidence.