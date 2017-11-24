Lions' Matt Prater: Nails 50-yarder against Vikings
Prater converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both PATs during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.
Prater was his normal, accurate self Thursday and still hasn't missed from within the confines of Ford Field this season. Furthermore, he's now attempted a kick from 50 yards or longer in nine of 11 games while making seven of 10 from that range. As one of the highest-upside kickers in fantasy, plug Prater into fantasy lineups with confidence for the Lions' Week 13 matchup with the Ravens.
