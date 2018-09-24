Lions' Matt Prater: Nails four field goals

Prater converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.

Those who've stuck with Prater in the wake of his disappointing regular-season debut were handsomely rewarded Sunday, and the kicker has now converted six field goals and five extra points over the last two weeks. Considering no other kicker leaguewide has attempted as many field goals through three games -- coupled with the improving state of the Lions offense -- Prater has reestablished himself as one of the better fantasy options at his position.