Lions' Matt Prater: Nails game-sealing FG from 50 yards

Prater converted all four of his field-goal attempts and each of his PATs during Sunday's 32-21 victory over the Dolphins.

Already having converted three field goals of 35 yards or less, Prater -- with the Lions up eight points with barely over two minutes remaining in regulation -- put the game away for good on a gutsy 50-yard boot that showed the level of trust the Detroit coaching staff has in the veteran kicker. Through the first six games of the season, Prater and the Lions now rank third in the league with an elite 2.7 field-goal attempts per outing. Look for him to stay productive in Week 8 when Detroit hosts a Seattle defense that has allowed opposing offenses to score a touchdown on less than 60 percent of possessions in 2018.