Lions' Matt Prater: No competition for starting role

Prater appears safe in his job in advance of the 2019 season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 12-year-veteran is entering his sixth season with the Lions and hasn't missed a game in four years. While Prater's career field-goal conversion rate of 83.8 percent is only 17th among active kickers, it also ranks in the 24th all-time. However, if you only count Prater's time in Detroit, those numbers would jump to 7th and 8th respectively on the back of an 86.3 conversion rate. Truly one of the most accomplished kickers in the NFL, Prater is not being presented with any outside competition ahead of the 2019 campaign. As such, the 34-year-old's job indeed seems safe.