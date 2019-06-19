Lions' Matt Prater: No competition for starting role
Prater appears safe in his job in advance of the 2019 season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 12-year-veteran is entering his sixth season with the Lions and hasn't missed a game in four years. While Prater's career field-goal conversion rate of 83.8 percent is only 17th among active kickers, it also ranks in the 24th all-time. However, if you only count Prater's time in Detroit, those numbers would jump to 7th and 8th respectively on the back of an 86.3 conversion rate. Truly one of the most accomplished kickers in the NFL, Prater is not being presented with any outside competition ahead of the 2019 campaign. As such, the 34-year-old's job indeed seems safe.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...