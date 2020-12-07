Prater did not attempt a field goal but converted four of five PATs during Sunday's 34-30 victory over Chicago.

After attempting at least three field goals in four of five games out of the Lions' bye week, Prater has now attempted just two total field goals over the last three weeks. While Matthew Stafford's thumb injury undoubtedly played a role in Prater not having many chances during the first two of those three unfortunate games, Prater's problem in this most recent outing -- in which Stafford seemed much healthier -- was that Detroit was actually too efficient with its offensive opportunities. While this obviously isn't much of a consolation to fantasy owners, a healthy Stafford and a rejuvenated Lions offense only bodes well for Prater to get back on track within the indoor confines of Ford Field in Week 14 against Green Bay.