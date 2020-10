Prater did not attempt a field goal but made three of three PATs during Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints.

In a weird game where neither team attempted a single field goal, Prater was also hurt by the Lions needing to go for two late in the game. While this is a letdown after Prater's big performance in Week 3, the veteran kicker will remain a solid fantasy option when Detroit reconvenes from its Week 5 bye.