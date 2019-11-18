Lions' Matt Prater: No field-goal attempts
Prater did not attempt a field goal but converted all three PATs during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.
We knew coming into this that Prater may not get many opportunities to produce, but it wasn't because we thought Jeff Driskel would get the team into the end zone four times. It's actually a great sign for Prater's future outlook that Driskel was able to move the ball on a not-terrible Cowboys defense. While the tune may change when the Lions have to play tough Chicago and Minnesota teams in coming weeks, it's possible Driskel could allow Prater to have a respectable outing in the meantime when Detroit travels to Washington D.C. in Week 12.
