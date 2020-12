Prater made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his PATs during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

The Lions were able to punch it in for a touchdown three of the four times they managed to get in scoring position, limiting Prater's opportunities. Despite a welcoming matchup Week 15 matchup with a struggling Titans defense, Prater's chances of a bounce-back performance will be dinged if quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs) is forced to miss time.