Lions' Matt Prater: One field-goal attempt vs. Bears

Prater converted his lone field-goal attempt and his only PAT during Thursday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

Going up against the Bears' third-ranked scoring defense (19.2 points allowed per game), the Lions predictably had trouble moving the ball most of the game. However, the veteran could be in for a bounce-back effort in Week 13 when the Lions host the Rams' 23rd-ranked scoring defense (25.6). Through 11 games, Prater has successfully converted 20 of 23 field-goal tries and all 22 of his PATs.