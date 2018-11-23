Lions' Matt Prater: One field-goal attempt vs. Bears
Prater converted his lone field-goal attempt and his only PAT during Thursday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.
Going up against the Bears' third-ranked scoring defense (19.2 points allowed per game), the Lions predictably had trouble moving the ball most of the game. However, the veteran could be in for a bounce-back effort in Week 13 when the Lions host the Rams' 23rd-ranked scoring defense (25.6). Through 11 games, Prater has successfully converted 20 of 23 field-goal tries and all 22 of his PATs.
More News
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Finds more success from long range•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Converts 50-yarder in Windy City•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Drills three field goals in divisional loss•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Zero field-goal chances against Seahawks•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Nails game-sealing FG from 50 yards•
-
Lions' Matt Prater: Only two FG attempts against Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...