Lions' Matt Prater: Only given one field-goal attempt
Prater converted his lone field-goal attempt and all three PATs during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.
Prater is now one of three active kickers to have converted at least 15 field goals in 12 consecutive seasons, which is obviously a testament to how long the 35-year-old has been a quality fantasy option. Sunday could have been a bigger day if the Lions hadn't had to go for it on fourth down with three seconds to play, though it's nonetheless disappointing Prater wasn't given more chances to produce in this relatively soft matchup. Make sure the weather isn't a factor, but it's possible he could bounce back on the road in Week 10 against a regressing Bears defense that isn't top-5 in every defensive category anymore.
