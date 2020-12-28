Prater did not attempt a field goal but made his only PAT during Saturday's 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) leaving early for the lockerroom, the Lions had to rely on the ground game against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the fewest yards per rush attempt (3.2) leaguewide in 2020. The results clearly weren't pretty, and Prater's output suffered as a result. While it's possible the Lions could find more success in Week 17 against a Vikings defense that allows the ninth-most yards per rush attempt (4.6) - plus the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) - it's also possible that Stafford's potential absence could again bomb Prater's fantasy contributions.