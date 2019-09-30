Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect against Chiefs

Prater converted all three field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Chiefs.

After missing three kicks in the past two weeks, Prater rebounded in impressive fashion and ultimately connected on attempts from 25, 48 and 53 yards out. The storied veteran is now 48-for-63 on field-goal attempts 50 yards or longer and his career 76.2 conversion rate only trails Robbie Gould's NFL record of 76.3. Prater will continue to be a considerable fantasy option in Week 6 against the Packers after the Lions return from their Week 5 bye.