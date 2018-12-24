Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect against Vikings

Prater went three-for-three on his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.

Prater somehow had a serviceable fantasy outing despite the Lions' significant struggles moving the ball against Minnesota's fourth-ranked defense. Having converted multiple field goals in just four of his last nine outings, the strong-legged Prater appears to be a low-floor, high-ceiling fantasy option at this juncture in the season as Detroit approaches it's Week 17 season finale in Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories