Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect in losing effort

Prater converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

Prater couldn't do any wrong Sunday and further bolstered his case for being one of the best kickers in the game. He's now perfect on attempts from any range through three weeks -- and only one of his six field-goal attempts have come from within 40 yards, while three have come from beyond 50. However, playing against the Vikings on the road in Week 4 could give the Lions offense some trouble moving the ball, which slightly curbs Prater's fantasy appeal this time around.