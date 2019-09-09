Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect in season opener

Prater made both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-27 tie at Arizona.

Prater drilled a 55-yard field goal to start the scoring in the second quarter but didn't have a second chance at a field goal until overtime. The 35-year-old has been one of the more reliable long-range kickers in the league over the last few years and that seems unlikely to change in 2019.