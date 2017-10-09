Lions' Matt Prater: Perfect with limited opportunities

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and all three PATs during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Prater didn't get many opportunities to score in this one as the Lions largely struggled to move the ball, both on the ground and through the air, until late in the game. While it's concerning that he's been limited to one field-goal attempt in three of five games this year, Prater attempted at least two field goals in 13 of 17 games last season, which suggests he should see a larger workload more often than not moving forward.