Lions' Matt Prater: Performance to forget
Prater missed his only field-goal attempt and one of two PATs during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Prater nearly cost Detroit the game with a pair of costly miscues. The first way a missed PAT on the Lions' opening score and the second was a 40-yard field-goal attempt that sailed wide right. However, Prater only missed one other PAT over the past two seasons and has finished in the top half of the league in accuracy each of the past four seasons, so there's plenty of optimism for some sort of rebound performance in Week 3 against the Eagles.
