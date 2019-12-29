Play

Lions' Matt Prater: Ready for season finale

Prater (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Prater was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant and received the questionable tag due to the illness, but it won't end up impacting his availability for Week 17. The 35-year-old is 24-for-29 on field goals and 33-for-34 on extra points this season and will look to finish the 2019 campaign on a strong note.

