Lions' Matt Prater: Remains productive
Prater converted three of four field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.
Prater missed his third field goal of the season Monday on a 55-yard attempt that hit the crossbar. Other than that miscue, Prater rang true on his other attempts and remains perfect from within 49 yards. Especially given the Lions' tremendous startling offensive struggles in the red zone, Prater should remain busy in Week 10 when the Lions host a Browns team that's surrendered 25.3 points per game in 2017, which ranks fifth-last in the league.
